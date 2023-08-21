There are three named storms in the Atlantic basin. Emily, Franklin, and Gert are out there, but have no threat to our gulf coast. All three won’t impact the United States.

Closer to home, there is a system in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Guidance takes this system west toward south Texas and northern Mexico. It could get close enough to the Alabama coast for some wave action and rip currents. That would be about it. As active as the tropics are now, we are in the good shape!

The peak of hurricane season is September 10. We’ll see how the rest of the season shapes up as things have gotten active in a hurry!