Accumulating Snow Could Cause Travel Issues Sunday Night and Monday

After a round of severe weather Saturday, a winter storm is taking shape across the Tennessee Valley Sunday night into Monday. A cold rain will begin Sunday afternoon and evening, transitioning to a heavy, wet snow Sunday evening and overnight.

The snow will be heavy enough that most of us will see some accumulations. The most likely area to see snow accumulations will be on rooftops, cars, patios, grass, and bridges and overpasses. In parts of Limestone, Lawrence, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin (TN) counties, snow may be heavy enough to accumulate on roads, leading to travel issues. Where snow does accumulate, it will flash freeze overnight, leading to icy spots Monday morning. Plan for a difficult commute tomorrow, and be prepared to take different routes and move slowly.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Limestone, Lawrence, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin(TN) counties until 3 a.m. This is where the biggest travel impacts are likely Sunday night and Monday morning.



A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. for Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Marshall. DeKalb, Cullman, Wayne, Lawrence(TN), and Giles counties. Travel impacts are possible in these counties, particularly on bridges and overpasses.