The Tennessee Valley has recently been stuck in a pattern of warm and humid conditions as a ridge of high pressure has been in control of the region. Heading into the last month of meteorological summer, this warm trend will likely continue.

During August, Huntsville’s average temperature is 80.5 degrees. This temperature is calculated by taking the average of the highs and lows for the month. The warmest August on record occurred in 2007 when the average temperature was 85.7 degrees. In 1967, Huntsville recorded its coolest August on record of 73.8 degrees.

When looking at rainfall, Huntsville normally records a little more than 3.5 inches of rain. The driest on record was in 1918 when less than a tenth of an inch of rain fell. In 1901, the Huntsville area experienced the wettest August on record with rainfall totaling 12.61 inches.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has recently released an updated rainfall and temperature outlook for August. CPC is forecasting much of the southern portions of the United States to experience warmer-than-average temperatures. For the Tennessee Valley specifically, we have a 40-50 percent chance of temperatures being above average. When it comes to rainfall, the region will have an equal chance for above or below-normal rain to occur.

Look Back At August 2022:

Looking back to August 2022, it was dry with many ending the month with a rain deficit and experiencing moderate drought conditions. For the Huntsville area specifically, the rain deficit was around 0.80 inches with the total rain recorded being just over 2.75 inches. When we take a look back at the temperatures last year, they were near average in Huntsville.

As we head into the last month of meteorological summer, you can count on the Weather Authority to keep you weather-aware!