A Zombie Tropical Storm?

I know. You’re reading that headline and shaking your head. Only in 2020, right! Hurricane Paulette dissipated in the Atlantic last week, but the remnant disturbance of showers re-organized late last night, and lo and behold, Paulette lives again!

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a storm come back from the dead. In fact, a storm with a big impact on Alabama, Ivan, did this in 2004. After making one landfall in Alabama, it came back out into the Atlantic, swung back into the Gulf, and impacted Louisiana as a Tropical Depression.

Ivan’s path including it’s second landfall as a tropical depression in Cameron, Louisiana.

Paulette won’t have quite as interesting a second life. Paulette will weaken into a remnant low this week near Madeira Island off the coast of Morocco.

While Paulette won’t have a huge impact, perhaps it can inspire a few “Zombie Tropical Storm” Halloween costumes this year! You can keep a track on “zombie” Paulette and the rest of the activity in the tropics with our interactive map.

– Alex Puckett

