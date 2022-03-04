Huntsville tied a record on Thursday with a high of 78°. More warm temperatures are in the forecast through the weekend. We stay in the upper 70s to near 80 through Sunday. After that, our pattern shifts again!

We shift from the 70s to near 80 to the 50s and 60s next week. It could get even colder than that by next weekend as we “spring forward.” It happens almost every year. We get a taste of spring and Mother Nature hits us with a little jab. That ‘jab’ comes by the end of next week with colder temperatures.

Temperatures turn cooler next week!

Here is an updated look at the last freeze dates. We have a long way to go before we are in the clear. I’m itching to plant myself, but we need to hold off until next month!

Here is a look at the 6-10 day temperature outlook. We are back in the blue across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will be below average from March 10-14.

Ben Smith