There has yet to be any burr about November, as temperatures have been well above normal. This warmer than normal trend looks to continue for the next several days.

Just in the past few days, temperatures have been climbing into the middle and upper 70s! This puts us at 8-9 degrees above our normal daytime highs this time of year.

The warming trend looks to persist for a while now. Much of our area will likely continue to see above normal temperatures through the middle of November. That means daytime highs that are warmer than 66 degrees and morning lows warmer than 42 degrees.

When it comes to the top 10 warmest Novembers on record in Huntsville, 2015 stands at the top with a monthly average temperature of 58.8 degrees. Also on the list is 2016 at the number 4 spot, with an average monthly temperature of 57.7 degrees. The average monthly temperature factors in the lows and the highs over the entire month.

Over in the Shoals, 1909 was the warmest with an average monthly temperature of 59.6 degrees. 2015 came in the number 5 spot with an average monthly temperature of 57.4 degrees. Near the bottom of the list is 2020 in the number 9 spot with an average monthly temperature of 56.2 degrees.

If we continue to see these above average temperatures for the rest of the month, 2022 could make it onto the top 10 warmest Novembers on record. Stay with the Weather Authority for the latest forecast.