A tropical system in May? It’s not as unusual as you may think

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1, but it’s not out of the ordinary to have a tropical system develop in May.

According to the National Hurricane Center, May is the most active month outside of the official season, with seven named storms occurring over the past 10 years — including two in May 2012 (Tropical Storms Alberto and Beryl).

This year, we are monitoring a cluster of thunderstorms off the coast of Miami, about 810 miles away from Huntsville.

This cluster is unorganized at the moment, but it has an 80 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical storm. At that point, it would receive the name Arthur.







This potential tropical system will move well off shore along the eastern seaboard, which means the Gulf Coast will not be impacted.

(Additional forecast information in the WHNT News 19 Forecast Discussion)

Taking a look at Alabama Coast beach forecast, strong southerly winds Saturday will generate high rip current conditions, so be cautious when wading in the water.

The risk of high rip current goes down on Sunday, but showers and storms are in the forecast Monday.