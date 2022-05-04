May is just beginning and it is already off to a stormy start across much of the county. Already this month there have been a total of 513 severe storm reports across the lower 48. Of those reports, 12 have been tornadoes, 277 were wind reports, and 224 were hail.

Across North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee, there have been 12 reports of severe weather so far this month. Five of those were wind reports, and seven were hail.

While Alabama continues to have a severe weather risk in May, the greatest threat for tornadoes and hail begins to shift to the plain states. In May the state of Alabama has had 238 tornadoes from 1950-2020. This makes May the 4th month with the most tornadoes in the state.