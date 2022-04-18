After severe storms and heavy rain at times over the Easter weekend, we get a break. No severe is in the forecast this week. Our next chance of rain will be on Wednesday and honestly, it won’t be much.

Isolated Showers Wednesday

Rain chances over the next seven days are slim to none. A new system arrives Wednesday with another one over the weekend. Both are weak and won’t produce much of any rainfall. Temperatures recover to above average by week’s end!

Slim Rain Chances

With that, rain totals only reach a few tenths of that. Let’s enjoy this pattern for now. We have the rest of April and all of May to go in our severe weather season. We know it’s a matter of time before our severe weather chances increase again.

Limited Rain Chances Through the Weekend