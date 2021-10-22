A Nice Weekend Ahead – Another System Next Week

After a stormy Thursday afternoon and evening, our forecast looks good for Friday. Highs today reach the upper 60s to lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

No problems this weekend. Temperatures rebound into the middle 70s to near 80. No rain in the forecast for now. These temperatures are slightly above the average for this time of year.

Next week there are two chances of rain. Monday’s system is a weak one. Only a few showers are possible. Wednesday’s cold front is a stronger one. It’s on Friday, but it’s something to watch for the middle of next week. Strong to severe storms are possible by then. We have plenty of time to watch it. Keep that in mind as we get closer to next week!