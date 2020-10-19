A New Tropical Or Subtropical Storm Will Likely Form Today Southeast Of Bermuda

A strong tropical wave is southeast of Bermuda Monday morning and will likely become Tropical Storm or Subtropical Storm Epsilon later today. This system is no threat to the United States.

The National Hurricane Center gives this a 90% chance of development over the next two days. Model guidance takes the system closer to Bermuda over the next week.

Most models bring Invest 94L to tropical storm status in the next 12 hours and possibly a hurricane in a couple of days. There is no threat to the United States with this one.

A Little Closer To Home

There is an unorganized area of moisture in the western Caribbean Sea Monday morning. There is only a 20% chance of development with this one. Some computer guidance tries to development this into a tropical storm over the next week. Right now, it’s unlikely, but something to watch.

Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT