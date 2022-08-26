It has been 17 years since Hurricane Katrina rolled across Florida into the Gulf of Mexico and slammed into the Northern Gulf Coast. This powerful storm brought extensive damage and loss across the Northern Gulf Coast.

A tropical depression formed over the southeastern Bahamas on August 23, 2005, becoming Tropical Storm Katrina on August 24. The storm tracked west and continued to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane.

On August 25 Katrina made its first landfall as a category 1 storm in southern Florida. The storm brought winds up to 80 MPH across parts of Florida.

After making landfall in Florida, Katrina moved into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and strengthened to a category 5 storm. At this point, the storm had peak sustained windspeeds of 175 MPH.

On August 28 Katrina weakened to a category 3 storm before making another landfall in southeast Louisiana. The storm then made a final landfall on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Katrina was the costliest hurricane on record surpassing the previous record held by Hurricane Andrew. In total, the storm was responsible for 1,833 fatalities and about $108 billion in damages.

The remnants of Katrina moved across the Tennessee Valley on the 29 and 30 of August. The remnants produced gusty winds that brought down trees and power lines across the area. There were even reports of minor structural damage across the area. The storm brought widely varying amounts of rainfall across the Tennessee Valley. There was a total of 6.85″ of rain in Russellville, while other areas had little to no rainfall.