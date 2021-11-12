A Freeze Is On The Way This Weekend

Colder air moves into North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee this weekend, and it’s looking like we’ll get a light freeze before the weekend is done. Temperatures will drop below freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning, with lows for most of North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee dropping between 30° and 32°. If you’ve still got some sensitive plants out that have survived the early frosts so far, be sure to protect them from the cold Saturday night. Temperatures won’t get to pipe-bursting cold, but it’s possible very exposed outdoor plumbing could briefly freeze, but this won’t be cold enough for most to drip faucets.
Meteorologist Alex Puckett
