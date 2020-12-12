A Few Waves Of Rain This Weekend, But Not A Total Washout

We’re starting out with some rain this morning across North Alabama. That rain won’t last all day. The rain tapers off from west to east today.







For those with evening plans, this rain should be gone, with perhaps the exception Jackson, Marshall, and DeKalb counties where the rain could linger into the early evening. We dry out tonight, and much of Sunday will be dry. However, rain starts to move in from the west Sunday evening, and Sunday night looks quite wet.

