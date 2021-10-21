A Few Strong Storms Possible Through 8 PM

Scattered Storms Move Through Today

After our morning round of showers, we’re seeing a bit of a lull in the rain this afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s as we get some sunshine to peek through the cloud cover, then as the cold front approaches this afternoon, showers and storms re-develop.





Scattered showers and storms develop ahead of a cold front

These storms will mostly remain below severe limits (>58 mph wind gusts, 1″ hail) but a storm briefly capable of some wind damage can’t be ruled this afternoon or this evening, particularly east of I-65. Ingredients for severe weather today are quite limited, but there may be enough unstable air in the lower levels of the atmosphere to allow for a storm or two to briefly strengthen to severe levels.

Live Alert 19 can give you a tap on the shoulder to let you know when storms are headed your way, as well as alerts if any warnings are issued.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

