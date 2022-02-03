Heavy rain and strong storms are possible a cold front crosses the region this afternoon. The greater chance of severe weather lies south of the Tennessee Valley from central Alabama along the Gulf Coast. For us, a band of heavy rain and strong storms move through from 2pm to 8pm.

  • 2PM Thursday
  • 4PM Thursday
  • 8PM Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has a small part of east Alabama under a *MARGINAL RISK* of severe storms this afternoon and evening.

Here is the text from the Storm Prediction Center. The stronger wording is for the areas shaded in yellow:

 ...THERE IS A SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND
   EVENING OVER PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA...SOUTHERN
   MISSISSIPPI...CENTRAL/SOUTHERN ALABAMA...AND THE WESTERN FLORIDA
   PANHANDLE...

   ...SUMMARY...
   Thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are
   possible today into this evening in parts of the Deep South.

   ...Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia...
   The morning surface analysis shows a cold front moving southeastward
   across MS and southeast LA.  Ahead of the front, southerly low-level
   winds are helping to spread mid 60s dewpoints northward across
   MS/AL.  Cloud cover is widespread across the region, but it appears
   likely that surface temperatures will climb into the lower 70s over
   much of the area, with forecast soundings suggesting sufficient
   surface-based instability for a risk of a few rotating storms.  It
   appears from CAM guidance that the bulk of storms will be along the
   advancing front, with wind damage likely to be the main risk. 
   However, the low-level jet structure and weak inhibition in the warm
   sector suggests some risk of a few discrete cells immediately ahead
   of the line through the afternoon.  If these storms form, some risk
   of tornadoes would also ensue.  Activity will spread northeastward
   during the afternoon and evening into eastern AL and eventually
   northwest GA before encountering weaker instability.