Heavy rain and strong storms are possible a cold front crosses the region this afternoon. The greater chance of severe weather lies south of the Tennessee Valley from central Alabama along the Gulf Coast. For us, a band of heavy rain and strong storms move through from 2pm to 8pm.

2PM Thursday

4PM Thursday

8PM Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has a small part of east Alabama under a *MARGINAL RISK* of severe storms this afternoon and evening.

Here is the text from the Storm Prediction Center. The stronger wording is for the areas shaded in yellow:

...THERE IS A SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING OVER PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA...SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI...CENTRAL/SOUTHERN ALABAMA...AND THE WESTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE... ...SUMMARY... Thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible today into this evening in parts of the Deep South. ...Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia... The morning surface analysis shows a cold front moving southeastward across MS and southeast LA. Ahead of the front, southerly low-level winds are helping to spread mid 60s dewpoints northward across MS/AL. Cloud cover is widespread across the region, but it appears likely that surface temperatures will climb into the lower 70s over much of the area, with forecast soundings suggesting sufficient surface-based instability for a risk of a few rotating storms. It appears from CAM guidance that the bulk of storms will be along the advancing front, with wind damage likely to be the main risk. However, the low-level jet structure and weak inhibition in the warm sector suggests some risk of a few discrete cells immediately ahead of the line through the afternoon. If these storms form, some risk of tornadoes would also ensue. Activity will spread northeastward during the afternoon and evening into eastern AL and eventually northwest GA before encountering weaker instability.