A Few Strong Storms Possible Friday

A strong cold front will dip south across the Tennessee Valley on Friday. Ahead of that front, widespread thunderstorms are likely, and some of those storms could be strong or perhaps severe.

There’s still some uncertainty regarding the timing and strength of these storms, but it appears there will be enough unstable air and wind shear to support some storms that could produce gusty straight line winds and hail. It’s still unclear right now as to whether this round of storms will have a tornado threat or not. Be sure to check back often as we fine tune this forecast.

– Alex Puckett

