There is a *MARGINAL RISK* (Level 1) of severe storms this afternoon as a cold front is just to our north. Gusty winds and hail are the main threats for today.

Futurecast shows heavy storms at times today. Rain chances stay with us on Tuesday, but the coverage will be much lower. After that, it gets hot again. We likely see middle to upper 90s by next weekend with some locations hitting the triple digits.

Have Live Alert 19 ready to go just in case storms pop up where you are.