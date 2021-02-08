A Few Sprinkles Tuesday and Wednesday; Heavier Rain Thursday





This round of rain will be more substantial. While there could be some spots that miss out on really heavy rain, there could be some spots that see over an inch of rain with this too. Models are still a bit wishy-washy with where the stripe of heaviest rain will set up, but either way, we’ll see a decent amount of rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

GOOD NEWS: At this point, rain is all we expect. There might be a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather looks highly unlikely at this point.

There are some low-end rain chances on the board for this weekend, but forecast confidence beyond 4 or 5 days out is pretty low with models struggling mightily with this pattern. We’ll keep an eye on the weekend cold and precipitation chances, but for now it’s just something to keep an eye on.