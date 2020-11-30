A Few Snow Showers Possible Today; Little To No Accumulation Expected

As cold air moves in from the northwest today, there may be just enough lingering moisture, as well as some upper level lift, to produce a few light snow showers across North and Central Alabama today, mainly in the afternoon.

These snow showers will be light and have little to no impact for most of us, but a few spots in higher elevations could potentially see a light coating of snow, mainly on elevated surfaces like cars and decks, as well as perhaps a bit of snow sticking on the grass as well.

We do not anticipate any widespread travel issues with this. For the vast majority of us, these will be nothing more than a few passing snowflakes. The much bigger story today is the cold air and wind. Temperatures drop through the 30s through the day today. By 5 pm, the temperature is dropping below freezing. The wind chill drops through the 20s through the day.

We’ve got a hard freeze ahead overnight. Temperatures drop into the 20s.

The colder weather sticks with us for a little while. For more on the week ahead, check out our latest forecast discussion.

