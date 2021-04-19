A Few Showers Tuesday Night, Then Storms This Weekend

A cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning won’t bring us much rain, but a few showers will be possible from around midnight Tuesday to around 7 am Wednesday.

Rainfall totals from this will be a tenth of an inch or less; not even enough to knock down the pollen. The biggest impact from this front will be the shot of cold air we get.

Frost is a possibility Wednesday morning, and looks pretty likely Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the mid 30s. We don’t stay that cold for long though. Temperatures climb back into the upper 60s ahead of our next substantial chance of rain. By Friday, a surface low with accompanying cold and warm fronts is set up across Texas. A dryline will be the focus for thunderstorm development through the day, and some strong to severe storms will be possible as the dryline advances east.

Eventually the cold front catches up to the dryline as the system advances eastward. Heavy rain and strong storms are likely across the Deep South and parts of the Southeast Friday night through Saturday as this system advances eastward towards the Atlantic Coast.

At this point, it appears the warm front won’t be able to advance north of I-20. If that pans out, we wouldn’t have a severe weather threat here.To our south, strong to severe storms would be possible before the cold front moves through.

Regardless, we’d still have quite a bit of rain and some thunderstorms Saturday. Rainfall would likely exceed an inch in many spots.

It’s not exactly the best forecast for Panoply on Saturday… then again, it seems there’s always rain and storms on Panoply weekend. We’re just continuing that trend this year.

Of course, we’re still several days out from this. Things could change some, so stay informed about any forecast changes over the next several days. We’ll keep you up to date on News 19 as well as on whnt.com and Live Alert 19.

