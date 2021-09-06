A Few Showers Labor Day – Overall Quiet Week Ahead

Not much activity is in the forecast this week. There is a weak cold front in the area that brings a few to the area. The best chance to get wet on your Labor Day will be to the south and east. Many locations won’t see any measurable rainfall.





Futurecast shows a few returns over DeKalb and Marshall Counties through the afternoon. They will be few and far between.

Noon Monday

3pm Monday

Don’t expect much rain. September is starting as a ‘typical September’ as far as rain. We sit at 0.65″ with two days of measurable rainfall so far in the month. Expect more 0.00″‘s on the coming days.





Watching the Gulf Coast

It’s that time of year where the tropical Atlantic is the most active. Hurricane Larry is in the open Atlantic. Besides stronger rip currents, that system won’t be a factor. There is another disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico that we need to watch. The hurricane center gives the system a 30% chance of development in the next five days.

This system will bring some rough surf to the gulf coast this week!