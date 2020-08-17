A Few Scattered Storms To Kick Off High School Football Season

Rain chances will have trended up by the time we get to our scheduled games Thursday and Friday across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. That could lead to a few lightning delays both Thursday and Friday. The best chance of rain will be around kickoff, but we won’t totally eliminate the rain chance through the game.





These will be scattered showers and storms, meaning that (hopefully at least) we should be able to get these games in, but delays are absolutely possible Thursday and Friday evening. The best course of action is to plan for a few showers and storms, just in case, and if you hear thunder or get a lightning alert on Live Alert 19, be sure to head indoors!

– Alex Puckett

