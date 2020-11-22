A Few Rounds Of Rain On The Way

After Sunday’s rain moves out, we get a couple of dry days before a couple more rounds of showers and storms move through later this week.

Wednesday another cold front brings showers and storms through the day, starting in the morning and continuing through the afternoon and into the evening.

An additional round of rain is likely towards the end of the week as well.

While timing of that rain is still a bit up in the air, both fronts will bring widespread showers and storms, and a good bit of heavy rain is on the way this week.

We’ve been unusually dry for the first 2/3 of November, but it looks like the last bit of the month will bring a good bit of rain!

