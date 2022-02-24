We are stuck in a cloudy, grey, and wet pattern across the Tennessee Valley. It will stay that way a little longer before we can clear things out. The next chance of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday morning.

Futurecast shows rain moving from Mississippi Thursday evening lasting into the overnight. It won’t be heavy, but enough to slow you down if you are out late. Rain totals with this won’t be more than a quarter of an inch.

Rain tapers off early Friday. Don’t expect anything significant for the morning commute. There will be enough rain overnight to keep things wet for the bus stop forecast and heading to work Friday morning. Friday afternoon looks dry and cool!

After Friday morning’s rain, we get a break. There is a slight chance of light rain and maybe a few snow flurries Saturday morning. It won’t be a big deal to start the weekend. More rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. That system will be a little stronger. No severe weather, but moderate downpours are possible then. In total, up to an inch of rain is possible through Sunday.

Drier Air Next Week!

Finally a break in the wetter pattern. Next week looks drier and milder. Expect highs in the lower to middle 60s with rain-free conditions! We just have a little while to go!

Ben Smith