A Fantastic Weekend – Pleasant Temperatures & No Rain

This will only be the fourth weekend since the 4th of July where we won’t have any measurable rain in at Huntsville International Airport. The good news with this weekend, it will be pleasant with low humidity and lots of sunshine. Here is a list of the dry weekends since July 1:

September 11-12: 83° & 84°

July 24-25: 92°& 93°

July 3-4: 84° & 87°

Thankfully this time we won’t be battling the heat and humidity! Here are the highs for Friday:

Highs Friday, September 24, 2021

Look for warmer temperatures this weekend with no rain. We’ll be in the upper 70s to lower 80s Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows average in the lower to middle 50s.

September is the driest month of the year at Huntsville. October is normally dry as well. After last weekend, you are thinking, “Yeah right, Ben.” It’s true though. I can tell you we won’t have any rain for a long time.