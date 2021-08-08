A ‘disturbance’ stirs up more storms on Monday

Sunday’s lack of scattered storms does start a trend! More numerous, yet still spotty and uneven, showers and storms develop again Monday. This evening stays warm and humid; temperatures drop off highs in the upper 80s to near 70°F overnight under a partly cloudy sky.

A disturbance moving in from the northwest on Monday stirs up a better chance of scattered, locally-heavy, hit-or-miss storms from late morning through the middle of the evening. Any storms that develop could drop up to an inch of rain in less than an hour, kick up wind gusts over 30 miles per hour, and produce dangerous, frequent lightning. .

The best chance of storms sets up over Tennessee and northeastern Alabama from around lunchtime through 6 PM.

Away from the storms, temperatures rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s: with the humidity (heat index) making it feel more like the upper 90s.



Monday’s rain leaves some soaked and others high & dry.

A typical August week

Huntsville’s average high temperature for the second full week of August is 91°F; the average low is around 70°F. ‘Average’ describes this week’s weather well: daily heat and humidity, muggy nights, and a daily chance of a thunderstorm. Also typical of August: the heat index rises to around 100°F through the hottest part of the afternoon (noon to 4 PM).

Determining exact position and timing of storms days or even hours in advance? That’s impossible, so be flexible and be ready to dodge downpours should they develop nearby over the next few days.

Total rainfall this week ranges from a few spots getting zero (absolutely nothing) to some getting more than two inches: spots that get more than one or two of the heaviest downpours.

The Perseids

One of the best meteor showers of the year is about to hit its peak! The annual Perseids Meteor Shower lights up the night sky in July and August, but the next few days offer the best chance to see the most meteors per hour.

