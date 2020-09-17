A Cool Breeze Behind Sally – Fall Settles Into the Tennessee Valley

Sally is a tropical depression this morning moving through east Alabama and Georgia. The heaviest rain stays away from us. We get the benefit of a pleasant northeast breeze today. The greater chance of a few showers will be over eastern sections for your Thursday afternoon. Highs today range from the lower to middle 80s from Huntsville to the west. Areas to the east will likely stay in the 70s. Winds gust over 20 mph through the day.





No big issues for high school games tonight or Friday night. It will be breezy so the kicking game and passing the ball might be a factor. Overall look for a pleasant evenings for high school games!





Fall arrives Tuesday morning at 8:30am, but this time it will be the 7 day as well. Highs will only be the 70s Friday through most of next week. Lows dip down into the 50s. It will be the coolest stretch since last spring and I think we can safely say we are done with the 90s until 2021!

Tropics Aren’t Done

We are a week past the peak of hurricane season and there are several systems to keep a watch on. We didn’t talk much about Paulette since Sally was in the area. That hurricane bought a 117 wind gust to Bermuda and Teddy may have a direct impact on that island next week. Closer to home, there is a system in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The track takes it north to the gulf coast. Let’s hope it stays away from south Alabama and Florida this time.





Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT