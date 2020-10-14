A Cool And Dry Weekend In Store As Leaves Start To Change

We’re starting to see the leaves show signs of changing color across North Central and Northeast Alabama this week.

The best color is still well to our Northeast, mainly in the higher terrain of Northeast Tennessee or Northwest North Carolina. Still, it won’t be long before we see peak color around here. That usually comes in late October, so we’re probably another 10-14 days from the peak fall color. If you do happen to want to explore to try and find some nice fall foliage, this weekend’s weather looks great for it!

Cool, dry, and sunny conditions are expected Saturday and Sunday.

If you happen to see any pretty spots this fall, send them to us on facebook, twitter, or on the Live Alert 19 App!

– Alex Puckett

