A Chilly Inauguration Day In D.C.

As all eyes turn to Washington D.C. tomorrow for the Presidential Inauguration, the forecast looks quite chilly. Highs will stay in the 40s in D.C. tomorrow. A few light snow flurries are possible early in the day, but the sky may clear out some as the Inauguration begins.

Chilly weather for the Presidential Inauguration

It will be quite a windy day in Washington as well. Gusts over 30 mph are likely.

The weather here won’t be that much warmer, with highs in the 40s and 50s in the afternoon. Like D.C., I expect us to see the sun tomorrow too.

You can get more on our forecast in our latest forecast discussion.

