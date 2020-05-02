A Candidate For Best Weekend Weather in 2020

We’ve had some bad luck with our weekend weather so far in 2020. Rain has been a recurring feature in our weekend forecasts so far this year.

Thankfully, this weekend looks pretty fantastic! Temperatures will be a little bit above average for the year, but we’ll stay dry. A nice breeze both Saturday and Sunday will help keep things feeling fresh.

Our highest temperature in Huntsville so far in 2020 is 85°. We’ll come close to that on Sunday, and might even beat it if things work out just right, but I think we may stay a degree or two shy of 85° Sunday afternoon.

Scattered downpours return next week. Keep up to date with the forecast with our Forecast Discussion.

Alex Puckett

