A Busy Tornado Season In Alabama So Far This Year

Alabama has been leading the pack for tornadoes this year. Central Alabama has had the worst of the season so far, and that’s easy to see based on where tornado warnings have been issued so far.

Jefferson and Marengo counties are both tied with 10 tornado warnings so far this year. While there have been a small handful of tornado warnings in North Alabama this year, it just hasn’t been as busy here as it has been to our south.

Alabama has had 84 tornado reports so far this year. These reports are made in real time. We haven’t had 84 total tornadoes, but 84 total reports of tornadoes through the year. That’s quite a large chunk of the 253 total reports so far this year across the U.S. Despite Alabama’s large contribution to tornado reports, the U.S. is running below average so far this year. The 2005-2020 average is 381 as of April 20.

Alabama also leads the pack this year in Tornado Emergencies. Of the 9 total Total Emergencies issued in 2021, Alabama has had six of them. Shelby county leads the pack with three of those warnings including part of the county. Bibb county has been under two Tornado Emergencies. Greene, Hale, Perry, Jefferson, Chilton, and Talladega counties have had one each.

Tornado Emergencies are exceptionally rare tornado warnings issued when there is high confidence an ongoing tornado is capable of catastrophic damage and a considerable threat to life. Alabama has had more Tornado Emergencies since any other state since their development. Since 2002, nearly half of Alabama’s land mass has been under a Tornado Emergency. Many of those Tornado Emergencies were issued during the April 27, 2011 super-outbreak.

