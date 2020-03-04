A Break In the Rain Not Far Off!

Just A Little Longer & Sunshine Takes Over the Tennessee Valley

I think we could use a break from the rain! For the second straight year, January and February were soakers. March is starting the same way. It won’t be long before sunshine returns. Just a couple more days of wet conditions.



More rain today especially in north Alabama

Moisture moves north today bringing more rain. The higher coverage today will be across north Alabama. For southern middle Tennessee, your chances of steadier rain today is less. No severe weather for us as cooler air takes over. Highs today only reach the middle to upper 50s. You might see lower 60s in spots where less rain falls.

Look at that stretch of 0%!

It’s nice to see no rain in the extended forecast. Dry weather is expected Friday through the weekend. I know it’s March. You might be thinking shorts and warm temperatures. That won’t be the case this time. We’ll be in the 50s Friday and Saturday and 60s on Sunday. It won’t be warm, but at least it will be dry. March is here which means long duration cold events are unlikely and warmer air wins out! It won’t be long until we see lots of 70s!

No rain Friday – Sunday!

Rain exits Thursday afternoon making way for a nice weekend. Heavy rain and flooding concerns shift east of the Tennessee Valley late Thursday into Friday.

Enjoy a weekend of dry air, because returns next week. For details on the forecast, click here.