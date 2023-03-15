It has been a cool but sunny start to the week for the Tennessee Valley. High pressure that has been in control of the region will shift to the east as a cold front approaches from the west.

Thursday will be primarily dry, but clouds will begin to increase throughout the day. Some isolated showers may start to develop west of I-65 by the evening commute but that will be very limited in coverage. The greater chance for widespread rainfall will be Thursday night into Friday.

Rain will overspread the area from west to east Thursday night, with pockets of moderate to heavy rain possible after midnight. Along with the chance of steady rain, embedded storms will develop along and just ahead of the cold front. The rain activity will continue into Friday afternoon before ending from west to east.

The main impacts this frontal passage will pose for the region will be locally heavy and gusty winds. Rainfall totals look to be in the range of 0.50 to 0.75 inches. The highest totals will likely occur across northeast parts of Alabama as training cells linger later into Friday afternoon.

Sustained winds late Thursday into Friday will be in the range of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts of 30 mph or higher possible. These gusts will be associated with any embedded storms that develop and outside any storms.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest.