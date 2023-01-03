The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. This watch will be in effect through 5 pm Tuesday evening.

Counties included in the watch are Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison and Morgan in Alabama.

Franklin, Giles, and Lincoln counties in Tennessee are also included in the alert.

The line of showers and storms will continue to track east through Tuesday afternoon and evening. This is associated with a strong front that has already brought severe weather for portions of Mississippi.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Tishomingo, Mississippi. Areas of Colbert and Franklin Counties are advised to stay alert as the storm crosses over the state line and be prepared.

Main threats continue to be damaging straight-line winds, locally heavy rain, and even a tornado possible. Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest.