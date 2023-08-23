It has been a warm and humid August for the Tennessee Valley, thanks to the weather pattern we have been stuck in.

Above is a look at the breakdown of the average temperatures, combining the highs and lows together, so far in August. While it has been feeling hot and humid for the region, temperatures over 50 percent of the month have been below average. When we break this down, Huntsville has recorded 3 near-average days, 7 above-average days, and 12 below-average days.

While the month has seemed overbearingly hot, many locations have recorded a low number of 90-degree days in August. So far this month, Huntsville has seen high temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher 12 times. Through the end of the month, the normal high temperature is between 90 and 91 degrees.

Heat Advisory Now In Effect Through Friday

Looking at the year to date, Huntsville has hit 90 degrees or higher 50 times. This is 17 days less when compared to this time last year; 67 days. In 2022, we recorded 28 consecutive days of highs at or above 90 degrees. Muscle Shoals has recorded the most with the number of days being 57.

The hot and humid weather pattern continues:

The area of high pressure that has been controlling the weather pattern here in the region, will persist through the end of the week. This ridge of high pressure has created a heat dome over much of the continental United States. With a heat dome in place, it will lead to a continuous surge of hot and deep tropical moisture into the Tennessee Valley.

With deep tropical moisture in place, the dew point values are forecast to climb well into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. This combination of hot air and high humidity will lead to high heat index values through the end of the week. Heat Index values are forecast to range from 105 to 113 degrees.

High temperatures this week are forecast to be nearly 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year! While most will observe temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, some isolated locations will be near 100 degrees. Wednesday through Friday will be the hottest days this week, before cooler air arrives late this weekend.

So far this year, Muscle Shoals has been the only area to reach 100 degrees for a high temperature. The last time Huntsville recorded a high temperature of 100 degrees was on July 5, 2022. Fayetteville hasn’t recorded a high temperature of 100 degrees in over a decade.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest on the heat!