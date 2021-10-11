80s Hold On For Now – Pattern Shift By Next Weekend

It was a warm, dry weekend across the Tennessee Valley. The pattern continues this week. Monday calls for a warm and breezy afternoon. We’ll have temperatures in the lower to middle 80s under a partly sunny sky. Winds gust to over 20 mph at times this afternoon. Rain chances are slim at 10%.





There is a risk of showers. The chances aren’t very high. The system that is currently bringing severe weather to the southern plains dies off by the time it arrives to the Tennessee Valley. Only a few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday. Another front arrives closer to the weekend. That one has more moisture with it, but it’s not a big deal when it comes to strong storms. We’ll have to monitor its progress for Football Friday and any plans you might have on Saturday.





Cooler Air Coming – Fall Air This Weekend

Our stretch of 80s won’t last much longer. A true fall cold front moves in over the weekend. It brings some light rain then cooler temperatures this weekend. Highs average in the upper 60s to lower 70s Saturday and Sunday. The average first frost/freeze happens toward the end of October. It’s that time of year where the temperature can drop in a hurry!





Here is a look at the weekend outlook: