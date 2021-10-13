80s For A Bit Longer – Rain, Then A Cooler Weekend

It’s been a warm October with nine days in the 80s and only three in the 70s. Look for more 80s in the short-term with cooler changes coming over the weekend.





Friday calls for the next chance of rain and possible storms. This could impact your high school game on Friday night. Highs reach the lower to middle 80s during the day, but showers quickly take over from west to east Friday. The highest coverage will be during the afternoon into the overnight. Futurecast shows most of the Tennessee Valley is covered up on Friday.

3pm Friday

6pm Friday

9pm Friday

Football Friday:

The weekend looks much better. Any rain would be during the wee hours of Saturday morning. After that, look for a breezy, cooler, and dry Saturday. Highs only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Expect lows in the middle to upper 40s Sunday morning.