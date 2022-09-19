On Monday afternoon, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the coast of Mexico. The epicenter of the quake was located about 23 miles southeast of Aquila Mexico with a depth of 9.4 miles. The threat of tsunami waves is possible 187 miles around the epicenter. Tsunami waves have already been observed with the threat of ten-foot waves along the coast of Mexico. An hour after the initial quake at 5.3 magnitude aftershock was measured northwest of the epicenter.

As of 4:00 pm, Central Time, there have been reports of one fatality and damage to buildings. The earthquake occurred came less than an hour after earthquake alarms rang in a nationwide earthquake simulation. This was to mark the anniversary of two major earthquakes.