26 Tornadoes Confirmed From Easter Sunday Storms Across Alabama

Easter Sunday saw a fairly significant severe weather outbreak across the southeast. The worst of the tornadoes occurred in South Mississippi, where 2 EF-4 tornadoes touched down. While Alabama didn’t see the same kind of intense tornadoes, we saw a lot of tornadoes.

26 tornadoes touched down within the state of Alabama. While Easter wasn’t as impactful as some of the biggest tornado days in Alabama history, that 256 is good enough for 5th all time in number of tornadoes in an outbreak since 1950. Now, that graphic doesn’t say how strong those tornadoes were. The strongest tornadoes that day in Alabama were rated EF-2. The days ranked ahead of Easter Sunday are all major tornado outbreaks that caused significant tornadoes across the state, but Easter of 2020 will be a memorable day for many.

