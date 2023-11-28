HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to November 30. With the season ending, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released preliminary findings for the 2023 season.

During a normal season, 14 named storms develop in the Atlantic Basin, seven of which become hurricanes and three, major hurricane hurricanes.

El Niño in place during a normal hurricane season would lead to lower storm development.

El Niño can suppress tropical development mainly because of strong wind shear. Despite being an El Niño season, the record-breaking sea surface temperatures were able to counteract the normal impacts of an El Niño.

“The Atlantic basin produced the most named storms of any El Niño-influenced year in the modern record,” Matthew Rosencrans, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center’s lead hurricane forecaster, said.

There were 20 named storms this season, one subtropical storm,12 tropical storms, four hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

This will rank 2023 in the top five for the season with the most named storms. This year ties 1933 when 20 named storms also formed. The year that has seen the most named storms on record was 2020. That year, three hurricane names were retired: Laura, Eta, and Iota.

2023 Tropical Systems Preliminary Tracks Courtesy: National Hurricane Center

Above is a look at all the preliminary tracks for the 20 tropical systems that formed during the 2023 hurricane season. As noted in the above image, the majority of the systems that formed this year remained out over the open water and didn’t impact land.

While the majority of the systems never made landfall, the ones that did produced significant storm surge, swells, strong winds and flooding.

Major Hurricane Lee made landfall as a post-tropical cyclone in Nova Scotia on September 16. During landfall, the system produced dangerous surf along the U.S. Atlantic coast and strong winds led to power outages in Maine.

Looking at the U.S. specifically, only three systems made landfall this year.

U.S Landfalling Tropical Systems

This season, two tropical storms and one major hurricane made landfall in the U.S. Harold moved through the Gulf of Mexico strengthening into a tropical storm before making landfall near South Padre Island in Texas. Ophelia was a bit stronger than Harold as it made landfall near Emerald Isle in North Carolina with maximum winds of 70 mph.

The only hurricane to make landfall this year was Major Hurricane Idalia near Keaton Beach in Florida. Right before landfall, the system underwent rapid intensification over the Gulf of Mexico. The maximum winds were 125 mph and contributed to the catastrophic storm surge that occurred in parts of Southeast Florida.

Tropical systems don’t have a direct impact here in the Tennessee Valley, but we can feel indirect impacts. These impacts generally range from heavy rain, flooding, strong winds and tornadoes.

