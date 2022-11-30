November 30 is the official end of the Atlantic Hurricane season. The 2022 season was another wild ride of storms.

In total there were 14 named storms this season. Eight of those were hurricanes with 74 mph or greater winds, and two became major hurricanes producing winds of 111 mph or greater. A typical hurricane season has on average 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

Two hurricanes made mainland U.S. landfalls this season. Ian made landfall as a category 4 storm in Cayo Costa, Florida. The storm hit with a maximum wind speed of 150 mph, tying for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the U.S.

The second storm was Nicole, making landfall as a category 1 storm in north Hutchinson Island, Florida. Nicole was a rare late-season storm, making landfall on November 10.

While it did not make a U.S. landfall, Fiona was the other major storm of the season. It made landfall as a category 1 storm in Puerto Rico, then traveled north through the Atlantic. This storm continued up into Canada, where it caused significant damage.