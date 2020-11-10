2020 Hurricane Season Has More Named Storms, But 2005 Still Reigns Supreme

2005 is the benchmark all hurricane seasons are compared against, and for good reason. 2005 held the record for most named storms, most tropical storms, most hurricanes, most Category 5 hurricanes, and highest Accumulated Cyclone Energy. 2020 has passed 2005 in some metrics, but certainly doesn’t quite meet the 2005 standard in others.

With Hurricane Eta, 2020 tied 2005 with the most named storms in a season (2005 only got through the name Zeta, but the National Hurricane Center noted an unnamed subtropical storm in the post-season report, and “Unnamed Subtropical Storm” is counted by the NHC in the 2005 storm count). Subtropical Storm Theta formed yesterday, breaking the 2005 record for most named storms. Theta has now transitioned to a tropical storm, and Iota isn’t likely too far behind.





Tropical Storm Eta tied and Tropical Storm Theta broke 2005’s record for most named storms. A future Iota will likely add to 2020’s record breaking season.

2020 also has the record for most tropical (and subtropical) storms in a season with 29. But 2005 still reigns supreme when it comes to hurricanes (15). 2020 has 12 so far. 2005 also leads in Accumulated Cyclone Energy (A.C.E.), a measure of the amount of energy used by tropical cyclones, is a great metric to determine just how active a season was. A.C.E. isn’t biased towards a lot of weak storms, meaning it better takes into account the strength of storms, and how long those storms last. 2005 holds the record for highest A.C.E. in a season in the satellite era with 245. 2020 is still a very active season with an A.C.E. of 160. That’s nothing to scoff at. Average A.C.E. for a hurricane season is around 105, so 2020 is well into the “extremely active” category.

And, of course, the 2020 season is ongoing, so things like the number of tropical storms and A.C.E. are likely to go up some. Regardless, 2005 will come out of this year still as the year all years are held up to, even though 2020 won’t be a hurricane season we soon forget.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook