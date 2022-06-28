An intense complex of storms tracked through the region on June 28th, 2018 producing significant wind damage across the Tennessee Valley. The storms tracked southward through Alabama towards the Gulf Coast. This complex system formed along a weak frontal boundary that was in the southeast.

With ample fuel in place, these storms will be able to intensify as they dropped southward into northern Alabama. Within the complex area of storms, some became severe producing hail, lightning, and strong winds. Taking a look across the Huntsville Forecast Office warning area, there were nearly 60 damaging wind reports. The majority of these reports included trees and power lines coming down.

One of the areas hit the hardest in northern Alabama was the Killingsworth Cove Area. One of the strongest parts of the bowing segment tracked through this area leading to extensive damage. Numerous large trees fell from the strong winds, some of which were on homes. The National Weather Service went out and surveyed the damage in this area and found damage associated with straight-line winds. The maximum winds were associated to be 100 mph; the same winds associated with an EF1 tornado.

What Is A Derecho?

The National Weather Service defines a derecho as a long-lived, rapidly moving line of intense storms that produce widespread damaging winds in a nearly continuous swath. Strong upper-level winds will intercept a downdraft within a storm leading to these powerful winds getting pushed towards the surface.

With a derecho event, the area of wind damage can extend to more than 250 miles. Wind gusts associated with the squall-line can be at least 58 mph to greater than 75 mph. This occurred with the event in 2018, where damage in eastern Madison County was caused by 100 mph wind gusts!

A derecho event is not uncommon here in the Tennessee Valley, on average we see an event like this every two years.