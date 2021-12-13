2.2 Magnitude earthquake in Jackson County

This past Saturday, December 12th, some in Jackson County may have felt the ground shaking. A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded 4 kilometers south/southeast of Dutton, along County Road 51. The earthquake occurred to the east of Section and to the north of Powell. In reference to Huntsville, it was 53.2 miles to the east.

This 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 23.4 kilometers around 6:34 pm. No injuries have been reported from this earthquake. If you felt this earthquake, we would love to know! To find more information on click here.