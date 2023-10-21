On Wednesday afternoon, the 19th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season. With Tammy forming that leaves two names left on the main list, Vince and Whitney.

With the 7 pm update Saturday evening, Tammy remains a category one hurricane with maximum winds of 85 mph. This system is currently moving north-northwest at 10 mph and is expected to bring heavy rain to the northern Leeward Islands.

The track will take this tropical system back over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Once back over open water, Tammy is forecast to strengthen to a category 2 hurricane early Monday morning.