In 1985, Hurricane Danny led to significant weather for portions of the Tennessee Valley and along the Gulf Coast. Danny was ranked as a category one hurricane with peak winds of 90 mph. During the midday hour on August 15th, Danny made landfall near White Lake Lousiana. This system underwent rapid intensification before making landfall.

As it was moving onshore, a front was pushing into the region and the Northeast. This front helped steer Danny towards the east-northeast as it moved further inland. This shift in the track brought the remnants of this system directly over the Tennessee Valley.

Weather History: Hurricane Camille

The main impacts we saw here in the Tennessee Valley were heavy rainfall and tornadoes. The increased amount of energy along with decent wind shear provided a favorable environment for rotating storms. A total of 13 tornadoes touched down in North Alabama. Some of these paths have been mapped in the graphic above. The strongest tornadoes were an F3 that tracked through Morgan and Limestone counties along with an F3 that tracked through Cullman and Morgan counties. These tornadoes led to multiple injuries and structural damage. In 1985, tornadoes were ranked on the Fujita Scale. The Enhanced Fujita Scale was developed in 2007.

Rain totals across the Tennessee Valley ranged from an inch to well over three inches. This excessive rainfall led to flash flooding and river rises. The highest rain total was recorded near the Gaffney community in South Carolina. An active jet stream helped move this system along which helped limit the coverage of flash flooding.

NOAA still predicts above-average hurricane season

Impacts In The Tennessee Valley From Tropical Systems

Here in the Tennessee Valley, the main threats we see from tropical systems are flooding, strong winds and tornadoes. Inland flooding can become an issue if rainfall occurs right before remnants move over the region. It would lead to saturated ground. With saturated ground, any additional rain would lead to the potential for inland flooding. The tornado threat for our region would come from some of the rotating rain bands around the remnants of the tropical system.