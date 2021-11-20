16th Driest November on record — Is rain on the way?

If the month of November were to end today, the 20th, it would be the 16th driest on record for the Huntsville area. It has been a dry November for the entire Tennessee Valley, with rain only falling 4 days this month. For the Huntsville area, a total of 0.58 inches has fallen when normally we see 2.44 inches. With all the dry air in place, it has lead to a deficit of nearly 2 inches.

It’s not only Huntsville that is seeing a rain deficit, its the majority of the Tennessee Valley. Taking a look at the numbers in Muscle Shoals, they have seen a total of 0.78 inches when the normal total for this time of year is 2.33 inches. The Muscle Shoals area is experiencing a deficit of just over 1.5 inches.

Beneficial rain on the way Sunday



Cold front passage will lead to rainfall for the area

Winds shifting out of the south/southwest late tonight into Sunday will usher moisture into the region. Cloud cover will build in Sunday morning ahead of a cold front. Sunday will start off mainly dry and pleasant before rainfall returns to the area. Scattered showers will develop in northwestern Alabama and then move eastward through the area. Rainfall could be steady at time Sunday night and pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible.

The rain we see will be beneficial to the Tennessee Valley with most locations on average seeing a half inch to 3/4 of an inch. This is just an estimate of what we could see, it will be highly dependent on where these rain bands set up. Isolated high amounts will be possible for locations that experience pockets of moderate to heavy rain.

Cool November so far

Temperatures so far for the month of November

So far the month of November has been a bit on the cooler side for the Tennessee Valley. 74 percent of the days, high temperature, has been below average with the coldest temperature occur on November 4th, when the high was 49 degrees. The warmest high temperature we have seen is 76 degrees on November 9th.

As we head through this coming week, temperatures look to remain on the cooler side. We will see the coldest air so far this season Monday night with lows falling back into the mid 20s in most locations. If you do plan on heading out any time this week make sure you have the jacket handy.