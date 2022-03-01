On March 1st, 2007 the state of Alabama experienced a devastating tornado outbreak, this year is the 15th anniversary of this outbreak. The storms came in two rounds, one in the morning and the second in the afternoon. A warm front pushed northward through the region from the Gulf Coast, this is when the first round of storms developed. These storms produced small hail, locally heavy rainfall, and even a few funnel clouds were reported. The greater storm threat came during the midday and afternoon hours.

Behind the warm front passage, a strong southerly wind flow ushered in warm, moist, and unstable air. Another environmental factor that helped aid the development of these storms was breaks in the sunshine; the sunshine helped destabilize the environment. Ahead of the mainline of showers and storms, discrete supercells developed. It was these rotating supercells that produced tornadoes, large hail, and flash flooding.

In Alabama, a total of 16 tornadoes touched down that day leading to 10 fatalities and 64 injuries. Two out of the 16 tornadoes were destructive EF-4 tornadoes with estimated winds between 166-200 mph. The most infamous EF-4 tornado from this outbreak was the Enterprise Tornado.

Deadly Enterprise Tornado

GALLERY: 15 years since the 2007 Enterprise tornado

Track of the EF-4 Tornado in Coffee County

The EF-4 tornado touched down just after 1 p.m. This tornado touchdown two miles southwest of the Enterprise Municipal Airport and traveled nearly 10 1/2 miles before lifting six miles northeast of Enterprise. Over 200 homes were destroyed, 374 sustained major damage, and 529 sustained minor damage. Coffee County was declared a federal disaster area due to the amount of damage left behind.

Damage From the EF-4 Tornado

Enterprise High School Damage

Enterprise High School Damage

Enterprise High School Damage

Enterprise High School Damage

The most extensive damage from this tornado occurred at Enterprise High School. It was in the halls of this school that eight teenagers lost their lives while taking shelter in the hallways. The concrete wall that collapsed killing these individuals also injured 50 others. The football stadium near the school was destroyed and many vehicles near it were tossed about. An elementary school also sustained damage but thankfully there were no fatalities or injuries.

For more detailed information on this severe weather event, you can visit the National Weather Service of Tallahassee’s page.

Track of the EF-4 Tornado in Wilcox County

The second EF-4 tornado that touched down that day was located in Wilcox County. This tornado touched down two miles east of Praire and traveled just over six miles before lifting near Reltboth. The worst tornado damage occurred near the William “Bill” Dannelly Reservoir moving ashore on Sand Island Drive. This area is where vacation homes are located, thankfully these storms did not move through during the weekend.

Images of Tornado Damage Courtesy of the National Weather Service

The majority of the tornado damage occurred along Sand Island Drive where approximately 40 homes were damaged or destroyed. The one death associated with this tornado was a gentleman whose home was completely destroyed. Many other homes sustained structural damage and trees were uprooted or snapped. Along with the one fatality, two other individuals were injured.

For more detailed information on this severe weather event, you can visit the National Weather Service of Mobile’s page.