Ten years ago today a major storm system moving through the Tennessee and Ohio valleys resulted in 132 tornado reports and 41 fatalities across the Southeast and Ohio Valley. Three of these tornadoes touched down in north Alabama. The tornadoes across our area on March 2, 2012, were rated EF-3, EF-2 and EF-1.

The EF-3 tornado touched down near the Athens County Club and Golf Course along Hatfield Lake Road. The tornado tracked into Madison County before lifting over extreme northeast Madison County. This tornado was on the ground for 34.03 miles, had a peak width of 250 yards and a peak wind of 140 mph. The tornado caused significant damage including uprooted trees, roof damage, snapped power poles and some brick veneer/cinderblock houses were reduced to rubble.

McCulley Mill Road near Pepper Road.

House damaged in Canebrake neighborhood. Photos from the EF-3 tornado. (Source: NWS Huntsville)

The EF-2 tornado tracked across northern Madison County starting just south of the Meridianville/Madison County Executive Airport and lifted just past Buckhorn High School. The tornado was on the ground for 7.3 miles, had a peak width of 250 yards and a peak wind of 130 mph. The tornado caused damage to Buckhorn High School, destroyed a silo, collapsed a barn and caused structural damage to homes.

Damaged farmhouse across from Buckhorn High School.

Damaged vehicles at Buckhorn High School. Photos from the EF-2 tornado in northern Madison County. (Source: NWS Huntsville)

The EF-1 tornado touched down in the Thatch community and lifted east of Highway 251. The path of the tornado was 2.6 miles in length, 150 yards in width at its widest point and had a peak wind of 100 mph. The damage from this tornado consisted of numerous trees that were uprooted and a small barn that was completely demolished.

A small barn was completely demolished in Limestone County by an EF-1 tornado. (Source: NWS Huntsville)

While the storms in north Alabama left behind significant damage, thankfully there were no reported fatalities from these storms across our region.